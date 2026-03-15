UN force in Lebanon says peacekeepers fired upon 'likely by non-state armed groups'

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said its peacekeepers were fired upon three times on Sunday, "likely by non-state armed groups" in the country's south, two days after another position was hit by fire.

"Today, UNIFIL peacekeepers were fired upon, likely by non-state armed groups, on three separate occasions while conducting patrols around their bases," in south Lebanon, the force said, adding that "two patrols returned fire in self-defence and after brief exchanges, the patrols resumed their planned activities. No peacekeeper was injured."



AFP