Conflict with Lebanon and Iran tests Israel’s military readiness and diplomacy

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



As diplomatic efforts continue between Israel and Lebanon in an attempt to reach a near-term ceasefire, Israeli reports have conflicted over the direction of various initiatives.



Former minister Ron Dermer, tasked by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with leading the Lebanon negotiations, reportedly discussed a potential ceasefire with Lebanon during a visit to Saudi Arabia.



At the same time, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar denied the possibility of imminent negotiations with Lebanon, calling on the Lebanese state to take steps on the ground to first achieve the disarmament of Hezbollah.



Meanwhile, as the Israeli military escalated its threats toward Lebanon, signaling deeper incursions and tighter control over Lebanese territory, Israeli authorities acknowledged a crisis in their ballistic missile defense systems.



This came after more than two weeks of the conflict, during which Israel faced intensive, coordinated missile attacks from Iran and Lebanon that exceeded Israeli expectations.



Israel also received a series of ammunition shipments for its air force to sustain operations against Iran and Lebanon, following reports that it had dropped at least 11,000 munitions on Iranian targets alone over two weeks.



On Sunday, the Israeli army announced the readiness of five military units to enter Lebanon as part of intensified operations and in preparation for a potential ground incursion.



The government allocated a budget exceeding $840 million for what it called urgent security purchases to achieve its objectives in Iran and Lebanon, stating that any negotiations toward an agreement with Lebanon would take place “under fire,” reflecting the Israeli doctrine that strength ensures peace.