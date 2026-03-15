News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Ameel
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Conflict with Lebanon and Iran tests Israel’s military readiness and diplomacy
News Bulletin Reports
15-03-2026 | 13:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Conflict with Lebanon and Iran tests Israel’s military readiness and diplomacy
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
As diplomatic efforts continue between Israel and Lebanon in an attempt to reach a near-term ceasefire, Israeli reports have conflicted over the direction of various initiatives.
Former minister Ron Dermer, tasked by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with leading the Lebanon negotiations, reportedly discussed a potential ceasefire with Lebanon during a visit to Saudi Arabia.
At the same time, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar denied the possibility of imminent negotiations with Lebanon, calling on the Lebanese state to take steps on the ground to first achieve the disarmament of Hezbollah.
Meanwhile, as the Israeli military escalated its threats toward Lebanon, signaling deeper incursions and tighter control over Lebanese territory, Israeli authorities acknowledged a crisis in their ballistic missile defense systems.
This came after more than two weeks of the conflict, during which Israel faced intensive, coordinated missile attacks from Iran and Lebanon that exceeded Israeli expectations.
Israel also received a series of ammunition shipments for its air force to sustain operations against Iran and Lebanon, following reports that it had dropped at least 11,000 munitions on Iranian targets alone over two weeks.
On Sunday, the Israeli army announced the readiness of five military units to enter Lebanon as part of intensified operations and in preparation for a potential ground incursion.
The government allocated a budget exceeding $840 million for what it called urgent security purchases to achieve its objectives in Iran and Lebanon, stating that any negotiations toward an agreement with Lebanon would take place “under fire,” reflecting the Israeli doctrine that strength ensures peace.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Iran
Saudi Arabia
Hezbollah
International mediation targets ceasefire as Israel-Lebanon talks loom
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-02-04
US-Iran nuclear talks proceed after Arab and Muslim leaders urge diplomacy: Axios
Middle East News
2026-02-04
US-Iran nuclear talks proceed after Arab and Muslim leaders urge diplomacy: Axios
0
Middle East News
2026-02-28
UK fears US-Israel conflict with Iran spiralling into 'wider regional conflict'
Middle East News
2026-02-28
UK fears US-Israel conflict with Iran spiralling into 'wider regional conflict'
0
Middle East News
2026-02-28
Israeli strikes on Iran target 'military sites and ballistic missiles': Public Broadcaster
Middle East News
2026-02-28
Israeli strikes on Iran target 'military sites and ballistic missiles': Public Broadcaster
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-28
Debate intensifies in Israel over Trump, Iran, and possible military action
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-28
Debate intensifies in Israel over Trump, Iran, and possible military action
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-14
International mediation targets ceasefire as Israel-Lebanon talks loom
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-14
International mediation targets ceasefire as Israel-Lebanon talks loom
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-14
US, France push for Israel-Lebanon talks as Israel prepares possible ground operation: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-14
US, France push for Israel-Lebanon talks as Israel prepares possible ground operation: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-13
The future of aid: Lebanon faces new war and displacement crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-13
The future of aid: Lebanon faces new war and displacement crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-13
Israel considers expanding strikes in Lebanon as ground operation preparations continue
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-13
Israel considers expanding strikes in Lebanon as ground operation preparations continue
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-02-04
US-Iran nuclear talks proceed after Arab and Muslim leaders urge diplomacy: Axios
Middle East News
2026-02-04
US-Iran nuclear talks proceed after Arab and Muslim leaders urge diplomacy: Axios
0
Middle East News
14:56
Iran wants 'serious review' of Arab Gulf ties, denies role in Saudi oil attacks: Reuters
Middle East News
14:56
Iran wants 'serious review' of Arab Gulf ties, denies role in Saudi oil attacks: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea opposes two-year extension of parliament, proposes six-month delay to elections
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea opposes two-year extension of parliament, proposes six-month delay to elections
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-10
Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Tyre and Sidon
Lebanon News
2026-03-10
Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Tyre and Sidon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:34
Hezbollah says engaged in 'direct clashes' with Israeli forces in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
16:34
Hezbollah says engaged in 'direct clashes' with Israeli forces in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
13:10
UN force in Lebanon says peacekeepers fired upon 'likely by non-state armed groups'
Lebanon News
13:10
UN force in Lebanon says peacekeepers fired upon 'likely by non-state armed groups'
3
Lebanon News
10:29
Ansar municipality orders temporary evacuation amid safety concerns
Lebanon News
10:29
Ansar municipality orders temporary evacuation amid safety concerns
4
Lebanon News
04:52
Israel renews call for evacuation of Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
04:52
Israel renews call for evacuation of Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Middle East News
09:17
Hezbollah says fired 'advanced missile' at Israeli air base south of Tel Aviv
Middle East News
09:17
Hezbollah says fired 'advanced missile' at Israeli air base south of Tel Aviv
6
Middle East News
06:20
Israel does not plan to hold direct talks with the Lebanese government in the coming days: FM
Middle East News
06:20
Israel does not plan to hold direct talks with the Lebanese government in the coming days: FM
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:56
Conflict with Lebanon and Iran tests Israel’s military readiness and diplomacy
News Bulletin Reports
13:56
Conflict with Lebanon and Iran tests Israel’s military readiness and diplomacy
8
Middle East News
12:52
Drone and rocket attack on base at Baghdad airport: AFP
Middle East News
12:52
Drone and rocket attack on base at Baghdad airport: AFP
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More