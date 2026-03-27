UNICEF: No safe place for people in Beirut, over 370,000 children displaced

Lebanon News
27-03-2026 | 06:25
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UNICEF: No safe place for people in Beirut, over 370,000 children displaced
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UNICEF: No safe place for people in Beirut, over 370,000 children displaced

The UNICEF representative in Lebanon confirmed that there is no safe place for people to go in Beirut.

He noted that a quarter of women and girls in Lebanon have been forced to flee their homes, and that more than 370,000 children have also been forced to leave — meaning nearly 20% of Lebanon’s population has been displaced.

He urgently called for humanitarian aid to be allowed to reach all those in need.

He said: “Our Rapid Response Mechanism has reached more than 167,000 displaced people and provided them with essential non-food items and winter supplies.”

He announced that at least 121 children have been killed and 399 injured.

Lebanon News

place

people

Beirut,

370,000

children

displaced

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