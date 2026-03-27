UK announces additional humanitarian funding for Lebanon

The British Embassy Beirut announced that, on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in France, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced an additional £2 million in humanitarian funding for Lebanon, bringing the United Kingdom’s total contribution to £9.5 million since the start of the conflict.



The embassy said the funding will support the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund, managed by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, to help respond to growing humanitarian needs. The fund provides food, water, health services, shelter and protection to communities affected by the conflict across the country.



British Ambassador to Lebanon Hamish Cowell said the United Kingdom remains deeply concerned about the worsening humanitarian situation in Lebanon, adding that the UK will continue coordinating with the Lebanese government and humanitarian partners to support the most vulnerable communities.



