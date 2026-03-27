Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine: Food safety is a national priority

Lebanon News
27-03-2026 | 06:58
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Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine: Food safety is a national priority
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Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine: Food safety is a national priority

Lebanon’s Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine affirmed that food safety is a national priority.

He stressed the importance of coordination among various concerned parties given the direct impact of this issue on public health.

He noted that the Ministry of Public Health does not only play a supporting role in this context, but also a key role in supporting the work of the Lebanese Food Safety Authority and accompanying its progress, in a way that strengthens the protection of citizens’ health.

The participants also discussed food safety for displaced people in shelters, emphasizing the importance of coordination to ensure the highest food safety standards amid the crisis Lebanon is going through.

Lebanon News

Minister

Rakan

Nassereddine:

safety

national

priority

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