Lebanon closes schools for Eid al-Fitr holiday through March 23

Rima Karami announced the closure of all public and private secondary schools, schools and technical institutes of all types and levels starting on the morning of the first day of Eid al-Fitr.



In a statement, the minister said in-person classes as well as remote learning across all educational tracks will be suspended during the holiday period.



Classes are scheduled to resume on the evening of Monday, March 23, 2026.