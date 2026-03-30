UNIFIL patrol attacked in southern Lebanon, helicopter evacuates wounded

Lebanon News
30-03-2026 | 06:43
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UNIFIL patrol attacked in southern Lebanon, helicopter evacuates wounded
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UNIFIL patrol attacked in southern Lebanon, helicopter evacuates wounded

A United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol was targeted on the Bani Haiyyan-Tallouseh road in southern Lebanon, prompting a rapid response from a helicopter based in Naqoura to evacuate the injured.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

UNIFIL

Patrol

South Lebanon

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