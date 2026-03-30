UNIFIL: Two peacekeepers killed in South Lebanon, two others injured

Lebanon News
30-03-2026 | 13:03
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UNIFIL: Two peacekeepers killed in South Lebanon, two others injured
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UNIFIL: Two peacekeepers killed in South Lebanon, two others injured

UNIFIL announced in a statement that two peacekeepers from its forces were killed on Monday “in a tragic incident in southern Lebanon, following an explosion of unknown origin that destroyed their vehicle near Bani Haiyyan.”

It added that a third soldier was seriously injured, while a fourth sustained injuries.

The statement noted that this deadly incident is the second within the past 24 hours, emphasizing that “no one should die while serving in the cause of peace.”

UNIFIL extended its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of these brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for peace, wishing a full and speedy recovery to the injured.

It confirmed that “we have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident.”

UNIFIL stressed the “need for all parties to fulfill their obligations under international law and ensure the safety and security of United Nations personnel and property at all times, including avoiding any actions that could endanger peacekeepers.”

The statement clarified that deliberate attacks on peacekeepers constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, and may amount to war crimes.

It added, “The human toll of this conflict is extremely high, and as we have said before, the violence must stop.”

Lebanon News

peacekeepers

killed

South

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others

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