China to send special envoy to mediate in Middle East: FM

04-03-2026 | 11:12
China to send special envoy to mediate in Middle East: FM

China will send a special envoy to mediate in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday, as the war triggered by U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran continued its regional spread.

Beijing "has always been a force for peace and is willing to continue playing a constructive role, and will send a special envoy on Middle East issues to regional countries for mediation", Wang said during a call with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, according to Beijing's readout.

LBCI Next
Germany warns US, Israel that 'military force alone' won't resolve conflicts
Qatar PM holds call with Iran's Araghchi, urges 'immediate halt' to attacks: Statement
LBCI Previous

