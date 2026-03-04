China to send special envoy to mediate in Middle East: FM

China will send a special envoy to mediate in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday, as the war triggered by U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran continued its regional spread.



Beijing "has always been a force for peace and is willing to continue playing a constructive role, and will send a special envoy on Middle East issues to regional countries for mediation", Wang said during a call with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, according to Beijing's readout.



AFP