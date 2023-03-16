News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dr. Pam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Senior Iranian official visits UAE on heels of Saudi deal
Middle East
2023-03-16 | 10:20
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Senior Iranian official visits UAE on heels of Saudi deal
A senior Iranian official visited the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, just days after Tehran agreed to restore diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia in a Chinese-brokered deal that raised hopes of a broader rapprochement across Middle East.
Ali Shamkhani, the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said his visit was a “meaningful beginning for the two countries to enter a new stage of political, economic and security relations,” Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported.
It said he was accompanied by the head of Iran’s central bank and other senior officials, and held talks with Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s national security adviser. There was no immediate comment from the UAE.
Sunni Arab rulers in the Persian Gulf have viewed Iran with suspicion since the 1979 Islamic Revolution toppled a US-allied monarch in Tehran. Relations have worsened since the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, as Shiite-majority Iran has spread its influence across the region and supported powerful armed proxies in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and the Palestinian territories.
In the Chinese-brokered agreement, which built on talks held in Iraq in recent years, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore diplomatic ties which were severed in 2016, when Saudi Arabia executed a prominent Shiite cleric and Iranian protesters stormed its embassy in Tehran.
The deal raised hopes for a lasting peace in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia has been at war with the Iran-aligned Houthi militia since 2015. That conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of famine.
The UAE, a close Saudi ally that also intervened in Yemen, returned its ambassador to Iran last August for the first time since 2016, as did the Gulf Arab nation of Kuwait. Dubai, a major international business hub in the UAE, is home to a large Iranian community.
Suspicions still run deep, however, especially following a series of attacks on oil tankers off the coast of the UAE, as well as Saudi oil facilities, in 2019, which were widely blamed on Iran. Last year, a drone strike launched by the Iran-backed Houthis hit Abu Dhabi, hurting the UAE’s reputation as a safe harbor in the volatile Middle East.
The UAE was the first of four Arab nations to normalize relations with Israel in the so-called Abraham Accords in 2020. The two countries were drawn together in large part because of their shared suspicions of Iran. Israel views Iran as its greatest threat, and the two countries have waged a shadow war for several years.
The Saudi-Iran deal raised concerns in Israel, which has long hoped to forge an alliance with Arab Gulf states against Tehran.
AP
Middle East
Iranian
Visit
UAE
Iran
Saudi Arabia
Deal
Tehran
Arab
Next
Syria's Assad would like more Russian bases and troops
Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-13
Iran-Saudi Arabia deal casts China in unfamiliar global role
Middle East
2023-03-13
Iran-Saudi Arabia deal casts China in unfamiliar global role
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:57
Saudi Arabia and Iran agreement likely to bolster regional stability
News Bulletin Reports
11:57
Saudi Arabia and Iran agreement likely to bolster regional stability
0
Middle East
06:53
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
Middle East
06:53
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
0
Middle East
2023-03-15
Iran's top security official Shamkhani to visit the UAE on Thursday
Middle East
2023-03-15
Iran's top security official Shamkhani to visit the UAE on Thursday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:57
Saudi Arabia and Iran agreement likely to bolster regional stability
News Bulletin Reports
11:57
Saudi Arabia and Iran agreement likely to bolster regional stability
0
Middle East
10:24
Several killed in mysterious northern Iraq helicopter crash
Middle East
10:24
Several killed in mysterious northern Iraq helicopter crash
0
Middle East
10:11
Syria's Assad says he won't meet Erdogan until Turkey ends its 'occupation'
Middle East
10:11
Syria's Assad says he won't meet Erdogan until Turkey ends its 'occupation'
0
Middle East
08:38
Netanyahu visits Berlin for talks as crisis festers back home
Middle East
08:38
Netanyahu visits Berlin for talks as crisis festers back home
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
0
Middle East
2022-12-14
Iraq's military: 3 killed in explosion north of Baghdad
Middle East
2022-12-14
Iraq's military: 3 killed in explosion north of Baghdad
0
Variety
2023-02-14
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
Variety
2023-02-14
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:51
Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations
Lebanon News
04:51
Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
3
Lebanon News
05:33
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
Lebanon News
05:33
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
4
Middle East
06:53
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
Middle East
06:53
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
5
Lebanon News
05:53
UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims
Lebanon News
05:53
UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims
6
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
7
Lebanon News
08:30
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati
Lebanon News
08:30
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati
8
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store