Information Minister after Cabinet session: PM Salam says financial gap bill is realistic, aims to protect depositors

Lebanon’s Cabinet on Monday discussed the draft financial gap law and took note of the Ministry of Agriculture’s plan to combat foot-and-mouth disease, Information Minister Paul Morcos said.



Speaking after the session, Morcos said President Joseph Aoun emphasized that he does not take sides in political disputes and that discussions should occur under the parliament’s roof.



He added that the festive celebrations around the country reflect social vitality.



Morcos noted that nearly 400,000 people have recently traveled to Lebanon, highlighting the joy seen during holiday events, and that the president attributed this to the work of the ministers.



On the financial front, Morcos said Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reaffirmed that the draft financial gap law is realistic and implementable, aiming to protect depositors and support the recovery of the banking sector.



He added that delays in approving the law risk undermining public and international confidence.



Morcos also said President Aoun described the army commander’s recent visit to France as positive, with an initial commitment to hold a conference in February to support the Lebanese Armed Forces.