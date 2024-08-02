Turkey blocks access to Instagram

2024-08-02
Turkey blocks access to Instagram
Turkey blocks access to Instagram

Turkey has blocked access to social media platform Instagram, the infotech regulator said on Friday, without stating a reason or duration for the ban, which also left the platform's mobile app inaccessible.

The move follows comments on Wednesday by Turkish communications official Fahrettin Altun, criticizing the platform for what he called its decision to block condolence posts on the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, a key official of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"This is censorship, pure and simple," Altun, the communications director of the Turkish presidency, said on X, adding that Instagram had not cited any policy violations for its action.

There was no immediate comment from Instagram parent Meta Platforms Inc. on either the ban or Altun's comments.

Turkey's Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK) published the Aug. 2 decision on its website.

Middle East News

Turkey

Instagram

Fahrettin Altun

Meta

Ismail Haniyeh

