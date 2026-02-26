Modi says India, Israel agree 'no place for terrorism in the world'

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Israel and India agreed there was "no place for terrorism in the world," as he wrapped up a two-day visit aimed at strengthening ties with Israel.



"India and Israel are clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world, in any form... We will oppose it shoulder to shoulder. We will always oppose it in the future," Modi said at a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.



"Humanity must never become a victim of conflict," he added.







AFP