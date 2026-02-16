Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar said preparations for parliamentary elections have already begun under the current electoral law, stressing that nothing can stop the process unless parliament takes a measure.



Speaking ahead of a Cabinet session, Hajjar said the "election train has taken off" in line with the existing law.



Hajjar added that political leaders are seeking consensus, and said the government requested an opinion from the Justice Ministry's Legislation and Consultations Commission as part of that effort.



He noted the advisory opinion is non-binding, but said disregarding it would require an official justification under the Justice Ministry's internal regulations.