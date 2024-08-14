Iraq signs initial deals for 13 oil, gas exploration blocks and fields: Ministry says

2024-08-14 | 09:39
Iraq signs initial deals for 13 oil, gas exploration blocks and fields: Ministry says
Iraq signs initial deals for 13 oil, gas exploration blocks and fields: Ministry says

Iraq has signed initial deals for 13 oil and gas exploration blocks and fields, the country's oil ministry said on Wednesday.

The Iraqi exploration deals could add 750,000 barrels of crude and 850 million standard cubic feet (mscf) of gas, the ministry added.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iraq

Oil

Gas

Exploration

