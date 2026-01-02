Airstrikes hit Yemen airport, military base: STC source, eyewitnesses

Airstrikes targeted an airport and military base in Yemen's Seiyun on Friday as a Saudi-led coalition tries to dislodge UAE-backed separatists, a source from the group and eyewitnesses said.



Seiyun airport was hit by several strikes along with the military base in the city, according to a Southern Transitional Council military source, as eyewitnesses told AFP they heard and saw attacks on both sites.



AFP



