Israeli Army Radio reports multiple explosions near Safed, Israel

Middle East News
2024-09-24 | 09:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli Army Radio reports multiple explosions near Safed, Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli Army Radio reports multiple explosions near Safed, Israel

On Tuesday, the Israeli Army Radio reported that dozens of explosions were heard in the vicinity of Safed in northern Israel.
 

Middle East News

Israel

Explosions

Safed

LBCI Next
Sweden says Iran behind 2023 hacker attack that urged revenge for Quran burning
Hamas says one of its field commanders in South Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

UN refugee agency 'outraged' after staff member, contractor killed in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
11:41

Erdogan accuses Israel of dragging entire region 'into war'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Four killed, six wounded in Israeli airstrike on Bekaa, search for missing ongoing

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

Hezbollah fires 220 rockets from Lebanon in a single day, Haaretz reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:41

Erdogan accuses Israel of dragging entire region 'into war'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:47

Netanyahu: Israeli strikes on Hezbollah will continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Benny Gantz warns of possible ground operation if Hezbollah's rocket attacks persist

LBCI
Middle East News
09:57

Iran's President condemns 'senseless' UN inaction against Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-19

Special Coverage: Hezbollah Pager Explosions Case Shifts from Hungary-Registered Company to Bulgaria Firm Owned by Norwegian

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-19

Sonic booms rattle Beirut as Nasrallah speaks; Israeli jets fly low over city (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-14

Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-20

Israeli army strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
World News
15:36

Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:27

Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:19

Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:00

Israel launches 3 airstrikes on Chtoura in Bekaa district

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:36

Israeli airstrikes hit southern and eastern Lebanon amid rising tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:47

Israeli army launches fifth wave of airstrikes in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Hezbollah warns against opening QR codes on leaflets dropped by Israel in Bekaa: They are dangerous and can extract information

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More