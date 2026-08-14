World Bank disburses $200 mn in Colombia quake aid

World News
14-08-2026 | 09:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
World Bank disburses $200 mn in Colombia quake aid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
World Bank disburses $200 mn in Colombia quake aid

The World Bank announced on Friday that it had disbursed $200 million in emergency funds for the response to an earthquake in Colombia that killed more than 280 people this week.

In addition to the aid funds, the World Bank said in a statement that it had launched a "Global Rapid Assessment of Damages from Earthquakes (GRADE) to provide the Government with an early assessment of economic loss to help it prioritize aid and reconstruction efforts."

AFP

World News

World Bank

Funds

Earthquake

Colombia

LBCI Next
Body found in wake of Croatian wildfire: Police
Attacks on healthcare in conflict zones averaging more than four a day in 2026: WHO
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-08-12

Colombia declares three days mourning for quake victims

LBCI
World News
2026-08-10

Colombia raises quake death toll to 69

LBCI
World News
2026-05-21

Rubio says Cuba has accepted US offer of $100 mn in aid

LBCI
World News
2026-07-23

World Bank estimates Venezuela twin earthquakes caused $19.6 bln in damage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:05

France's top court blocks social media ban for under-15s

LBCI
World News
09:59

Body found in wake of Croatian wildfire: Police

LBCI
World News
07:46

Attacks on healthcare in conflict zones averaging more than four a day in 2026: WHO

LBCI
World News
07:12

650,000 refugees in South Sudan could lose food aid within weeks due to funding squeeze: UN agencies

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-13

Russia condemns US threats to attack Iran, warns against interference

LBCI
World News
2026-03-23

Planet trapped record heat in 2025: UN

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-04

UNIFIL says peacekeeper killed in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-12

Lebanese Parliament approves amendments to bank restructuring law

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Ali al-Taher hills: Between military confrontation and surrender scenario

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

A new force for Lebanon's south? The debate over who will monitor the next phase after UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

LBCI sources: Lebanon to hand former Syrian General Adel Issa to Syrian judiciary

LBCI
Middle East News
13:43

Israel sends troops to settler siege as US ambassador slams 'act of terror'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Rain in August? Sudden weather shift surprises Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Human Rights Watch urges UN to maintain peacekeeping force in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
04:03

Etna eruption extends closure of Sicily's Catania airport until Saturday

LBCI
World News
04:23

US could not verify Israeli warnings of Iran plots against Trump

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More