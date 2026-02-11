A drone strike hit a warehouse belonging to the World Food Program (WFP) in Sudan's famine-hit city of Kadugli on Wednesday, a United Nations source told AFP.



The strike "caused damage to the building and resulted in losses to the food supplies stored inside," the source said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.



They did not specify which of Sudan's warring sides was responsible for the attack on the South Kordofan state capital, where the army broke a paramilitary siege last week.





AFP