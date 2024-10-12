Israel declares five new areas along Lebanon border 'closed military zones'

Israel's army said on Saturday five new areas along its border with Lebanon had been declared a closed military zone as its troops battled Hezbollah forces inside the neighboring country.



"Following a situational assessment, the areas of Zarit, Shomera, Shtula, Netua, and Even Menachem in northern Israel will be declared a closed military zone as of 20:00 today (17:00 GMT)," an army statement said, adding: "Entry to this area is prohibited."



AFP