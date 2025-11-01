Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details

News Bulletin Reports
01-11-2025 | 13:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Sixteen individuals, including three detainees, have been charged in a case involving exam paper tampering, grade alteration, and forged signatures to benefit Lebanese and Kuwaiti students at the Lebanese University’s Faculty of Law and Political and Administrative Sciences, Branch 1.

The charges were filed by the Mount Lebanon Appellate Public Prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation conducted by the Lebanese State Security in coordination with the Lebanese University.

The indictment includes the detained faculty director, who is suspected of altering grades through the electronic grading system and instructing staff to assist in the process. Investigations also focused on money transfers from Kuwait and Lebanon made by students.

The detained secretary is suspected of swapping an exam booklet to favor a detained Lebanese student, identified as Moussa H. 

According to available information, the secretary provided a blank exam booklet to a Lebanese student who was allowed to fill in the correct answers after the exam ended, then replaced the original booklet with the falsified one bearing the official stamp. This raised suspicions that the secretary may have intervened in other cases by swapping exam booklets and forging professors’ signatures.

The charges also target several students, including a Kuwaiti and the detained Lebanese student, as well as a journalist enrolled in the faculty, identified as Fadi A. Investigations revealed that three of his grades were raised—two from 35 to 50 and one from 40 to 50. 

Although not detained, he was charged, as some reports indicate, he comes from the same area as the faculty director. 

He passed some subjects but failed others. Some Lebanese students were also accused of sending money to the director through a transfer company, claiming in their statements that the funds were related to preparatory courses for judicial exams.

Several staff members who had already been suspended by the university president pending the investigation were also charged, along with a maintenance employee responsible for opening and closing classrooms and a secretary in the dean’s office.

The indictment of the 16 staff members and students will be followed by a second phase before the investigating judge, who will issue a formal decision in preparation for trial.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Detainees

Kuwait

Students

Lebanese University

LBCI Next
Behind barbed wire: The fate of Lebanese women trapped in Syria’s al-Hol camp
Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon’s cabinet and parliament — the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-20

Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-07

First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15

Inside the Hawk lll scandal: Forged fuel documents, millions in profits, and an attempted escape at sea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-31

Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon’s cabinet and parliament — the details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Behind barbed wire: The fate of Lebanese women trapped in Syria’s al-Hol camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-31

Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon’s cabinet and parliament — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-31

War-torn Wazzani works to bring water—and life—back to Lebanon's south

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Former Minister Ghazi Aridi criticizes Hezbollah, calls for a unified defense strategy

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-20

Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:58

Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

Lebanese PM Salam arrives in Egypt

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Tom Barrack calls Lebanon a ‘failed state,’ urges faster action on Hezbollah’s weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Israel strikes vehicle in Kfar Sir in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:38

Lebanese army arrests wanted man in Baalbek on charges of drug trafficking and car theft

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Behind barbed wire: The fate of Lebanese women trapped in Syria’s al-Hol camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Former Minister Ghazi Aridi criticizes Hezbollah, calls for a unified defense strategy

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:51

Sisi opens Grand Egyptian Museum, calls it 'new chapter in history'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

Foreign Ministry follows up on Lebanese nationals as Mali faces instability

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More