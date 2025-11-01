News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
18
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
18
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details
News Bulletin Reports
01-11-2025 | 13:58
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Sixteen individuals, including three detainees, have been charged in a case involving exam paper tampering, grade alteration, and forged signatures to benefit Lebanese and Kuwaiti students at the Lebanese University’s Faculty of Law and Political and Administrative Sciences, Branch 1.
The charges were filed by the Mount Lebanon Appellate Public Prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation conducted by the Lebanese State Security in coordination with the Lebanese University.
The indictment includes the detained faculty director, who is suspected of altering grades through the electronic grading system and instructing staff to assist in the process. Investigations also focused on money transfers from Kuwait and Lebanon made by students.
The detained secretary is suspected of swapping an exam booklet to favor a detained Lebanese student, identified as Moussa H.
According to available information, the secretary provided a blank exam booklet to a Lebanese student who was allowed to fill in the correct answers after the exam ended, then replaced the original booklet with the falsified one bearing the official stamp. This raised suspicions that the secretary may have intervened in other cases by swapping exam booklets and forging professors’ signatures.
The charges also target several students, including a Kuwaiti and the detained Lebanese student, as well as a journalist enrolled in the faculty, identified as Fadi A. Investigations revealed that three of his grades were raised—two from 35 to 50 and one from 40 to 50.
Although not detained, he was charged, as some reports indicate, he comes from the same area as the faculty director.
He passed some subjects but failed others. Some Lebanese students were also accused of sending money to the director through a transfer company, claiming in their statements that the funds were related to preparatory courses for judicial exams.
Several staff members who had already been suspended by the university president pending the investigation were also charged, along with a maintenance employee responsible for opening and closing classrooms and a secretary in the dean’s office.
The indictment of the 16 staff members and students will be followed by a second phase before the investigating judge, who will issue a formal decision in preparation for trial.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Detainees
Kuwait
Students
Lebanese University
Next
Behind barbed wire: The fate of Lebanese women trapped in Syria’s al-Hol camp
Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon’s cabinet and parliament — the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-20
Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-20
Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-07
First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-07
First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15
Inside the Hawk lll scandal: Forged fuel documents, millions in profits, and an attempted escape at sea
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15
Inside the Hawk lll scandal: Forged fuel documents, millions in profits, and an attempted escape at sea
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-31
Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon’s cabinet and parliament — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-31
Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon’s cabinet and parliament — the details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Behind barbed wire: The fate of Lebanese women trapped in Syria’s al-Hol camp
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Behind barbed wire: The fate of Lebanese women trapped in Syria’s al-Hol camp
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-31
Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon’s cabinet and parliament — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-31
Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon’s cabinet and parliament — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-31
War-torn Wazzani works to bring water—and life—back to Lebanon's south
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-31
War-torn Wazzani works to bring water—and life—back to Lebanon's south
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:06
Former Minister Ghazi Aridi criticizes Hezbollah, calls for a unified defense strategy
Lebanon News
06:06
Former Minister Ghazi Aridi criticizes Hezbollah, calls for a unified defense strategy
0
Middle East News
2025-10-20
Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites
Middle East News
2025-10-20
Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:58
Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:58
Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details
0
Lebanon News
08:09
Lebanese PM Salam arrives in Egypt
Lebanon News
08:09
Lebanese PM Salam arrives in Egypt
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:34
Tom Barrack calls Lebanon a ‘failed state,’ urges faster action on Hezbollah’s weapons
Lebanon News
09:34
Tom Barrack calls Lebanon a ‘failed state,’ urges faster action on Hezbollah’s weapons
2
Lebanon News
08:38
Israel strikes vehicle in Kfar Sir in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:38
Israel strikes vehicle in Kfar Sir in South Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls
4
Lebanon News
10:38
Lebanese army arrests wanted man in Baalbek on charges of drug trafficking and car theft
Lebanon News
10:38
Lebanese army arrests wanted man in Baalbek on charges of drug trafficking and car theft
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Behind barbed wire: The fate of Lebanese women trapped in Syria’s al-Hol camp
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Behind barbed wire: The fate of Lebanese women trapped in Syria’s al-Hol camp
6
Lebanon News
06:06
Former Minister Ghazi Aridi criticizes Hezbollah, calls for a unified defense strategy
Lebanon News
06:06
Former Minister Ghazi Aridi criticizes Hezbollah, calls for a unified defense strategy
7
Variety and Tech
14:51
Sisi opens Grand Egyptian Museum, calls it 'new chapter in history'
Variety and Tech
14:51
Sisi opens Grand Egyptian Museum, calls it 'new chapter in history'
8
Lebanon News
10:00
Foreign Ministry follows up on Lebanese nationals as Mali faces instability
Lebanon News
10:00
Foreign Ministry follows up on Lebanese nationals as Mali faces instability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More