Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Sixteen individuals, including three detainees, have been charged in a case involving exam paper tampering, grade alteration, and forged signatures to benefit Lebanese and Kuwaiti students at the Lebanese University’s Faculty of Law and Political and Administrative Sciences, Branch 1.



The charges were filed by the Mount Lebanon Appellate Public Prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation conducted by the Lebanese State Security in coordination with the Lebanese University.



The indictment includes the detained faculty director, who is suspected of altering grades through the electronic grading system and instructing staff to assist in the process. Investigations also focused on money transfers from Kuwait and Lebanon made by students.



The detained secretary is suspected of swapping an exam booklet to favor a detained Lebanese student, identified as Moussa H.



According to available information, the secretary provided a blank exam booklet to a Lebanese student who was allowed to fill in the correct answers after the exam ended, then replaced the original booklet with the falsified one bearing the official stamp. This raised suspicions that the secretary may have intervened in other cases by swapping exam booklets and forging professors’ signatures.



The charges also target several students, including a Kuwaiti and the detained Lebanese student, as well as a journalist enrolled in the faculty, identified as Fadi A. Investigations revealed that three of his grades were raised—two from 35 to 50 and one from 40 to 50.



Although not detained, he was charged, as some reports indicate, he comes from the same area as the faculty director.



He passed some subjects but failed others. Some Lebanese students were also accused of sending money to the director through a transfer company, claiming in their statements that the funds were related to preparatory courses for judicial exams.



Several staff members who had already been suspended by the university president pending the investigation were also charged, along with a maintenance employee responsible for opening and closing classrooms and a secretary in the dean’s office.



The indictment of the 16 staff members and students will be followed by a second phase before the investigating judge, who will issue a formal decision in preparation for trial.