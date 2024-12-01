Syria war monitor reports five killed in Russian strikes near Aleppo university: AFP

A Syria war monitor said Russian airstrikes near Aleppo university on Sunday killed at least five people, as the northern city slipped from government control for the first time.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP that "four Russian air strikes targeted the square near Aleppo University, killing at least five people," without saying whether they were civilians or fighters from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and allied factions.



AFP