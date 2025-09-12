UAE says summons Israel envoy to condemn 'cowardly' Qatar attack

The United Arab Emirates said it summoned Israel's deputy ambassador in Abu Dhabi on Friday, in a formal rebuke of his country's attack targeting Hamas leaders in the Gulf neighbour, Qatar.



"Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, summoned the Israeli Deputy Head of Mission in the United Arab Emirates, David Ohad Horsandi, to strongly condemn and denounce the blatant and cowardly Israeli attack that targeted the State of Qatar, as well as the hostile statements made by the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu," the foreign ministry said in a statement.



AFP



