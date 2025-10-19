UN says Yemen's Houthis detaining 20 staff, including 15 foreigners

Middle East News
19-10-2025 | 09:46
High views
UN says Yemen's Houthis detaining 20 staff, including 15 foreigners

The U.N.'s office in Yemen said Sunday that 20 of its staff were still being held by Houthis following a raid on their building in Sanaa the day before.

"Five national staff and 15 international staff remain detained within the compound," said Jean Alam, spokesman for the U.N. resident coordinator.


AFP
 

Middle East News

UN

Yemen

Houthis

Staff

Foreigners

