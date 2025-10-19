News
UN says Yemen's Houthis detaining 20 staff, including 15 foreigners
Middle East News
19-10-2025 | 09:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN says Yemen's Houthis detaining 20 staff, including 15 foreigners
The U.N.'s office in Yemen said Sunday that 20 of its staff were still being held by Houthis following a raid on their building in Sanaa the day before.
"Five national staff and 15 international staff remain detained within the compound," said Jean Alam, spokesman for the U.N. resident coordinator.
AFP
Middle East News
UN
Yemen
Houthis
Staff
Foreigners
