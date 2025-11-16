Iran says US is not ready for 'equal and fair' nuclear talks

Washington's current approach toward Tehran does not indicate any readiness for "equal and fair negotiations", Iran's foreign minister said on Sunday, after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted last week at potential discussions.



Following Israel's attack on Iran in June, which was joined by U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, attempts at renewing dialogue on Tehran's nuclear program have failed.



"The U.S. cannot expect to gain what it couldn't in war through negotiations," Abbas Araqchi said during a Tehran conference named "international law under assault."



"Iran will always be prepared to engage in diplomacy, but not negotiations meant for dictation," he added.







Reuters