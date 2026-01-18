Syrian forces seize major oil, gas fields in eastern Syria, security sources say

Syrian troops fighting Kurdish-led ‍forces seized the Omar oil field, the country’s largest, and the ‍Conoco gas field in the eastern Deir Ezzor province as allied Arab tribal forces advanced in the oil-rich area along the border with Iraq, officials and security sources said on Sunday.



The takeover ⁠of the oil fields that lie east of the Euphrates River — a main source of revenue for the Kurdish-led forces — was a major blow to the group, which officials said had deprived the state of resources used by the militia.



The Syrian army pressed ahead into predominantly Arab-populated areas of northeast Syria ‍controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), despite U.S. calls to halt its advance.



Reuters