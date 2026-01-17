Syria government announces seizure of two Kurdish-held oil fields

Syrian authorities announced on Saturday they had seized control over two oil fields in the country's north that had been held by Kurdish forces, according to a defence ministry statement.



The Syrian army said it had "exerted control over the Safyan oil field... and the Al-Tharwa oil field near Al-Tabqah city" in Raqa province. The Syrian state petrol company, meanwhile, said it had taken over the fields ahead of resuming production from them.



