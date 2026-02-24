US forces seize third sanctioned oil tanker, Pentagon says

U.S. military forces have captured a sanctioned oil tanker in the Indian Ocean after tracking it from Caribbean waters, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, adding that it was the third such interdiction.



In a post on X, the U.S. Department of Defense said its forces boarded the Bertha overnight. It accused the crude oil tanker of seeking to defy Iran-related sanctions.



The Bertha, which flies under a Cook Islands flag, is linked to Shanghai Legendary Ship Management Company Limited and falls under sanctions imposed in January 2020, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control.



Reuters