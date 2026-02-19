One security officer killed, another wounded, in IS attack in eastern Syria

Middle East News
19-02-2026 | 09:43
One security officer killed, another wounded, in IS attack in eastern Syria

Islamic State on Thursday claimed responsibility for an attack that killed one Syrian government security officer and wounded another in eastern Syria, marking an escalation in the group's attacks against the country's new leadership.

The group said through its Amaq news agency that it carried out the attack on Wednesday in Raghib town in Deir Ezzor province. A Syrian security source confirmed the two targeted officers were brothers.



Reuters
 

