News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
One security officer killed, another wounded, in IS attack in eastern Syria
Middle East News
19-02-2026 | 09:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
One security officer killed, another wounded, in IS attack in eastern Syria
Islamic State on Thursday claimed responsibility for an attack that killed one Syrian government security officer and wounded another in eastern Syria, marking an escalation in the group's attacks against the country's new leadership.
The group said through its Amaq news agency that it carried out the attack on Wednesday in Raghib town in Deir Ezzor province. A Syrian security source confirmed the two targeted officers were brothers.
Reuters
Middle East News
Security
Officer
Killed
Wounded
Islamic State
Attack
Syria
Next
Iran will face response it 'cannot imagine' if it attacks Israel: Netanyahu
Israel's Netanyahu says no reconstruction of Gaza before demilitarization
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-01-18
Syrian forces seize major oil, gas fields in eastern Syria, security sources say
Middle East News
2026-01-18
Syrian forces seize major oil, gas fields in eastern Syria, security sources say
0
World News
2025-12-13
Two US soldiers, one interpreter killed in Syria, Pentagon says
World News
2025-12-13
Two US soldiers, one interpreter killed in Syria, Pentagon says
0
World News
2025-12-20
US strikes over 70 IS targets in Syria after attack on troops
World News
2025-12-20
US strikes over 70 IS targets in Syria after attack on troops
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-04
Gaza civil defence says nine dead in Israeli strikes after army says shots wounded officer
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-04
Gaza civil defence says nine dead in Israeli strikes after army says shots wounded officer
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel trains for Lebanon, warns of escalation with Iran—What comes next?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel trains for Lebanon, warns of escalation with Iran—What comes next?
0
World News
11:43
Morocco to contribute military, police to Gaza in first Arab pledge
World News
11:43
Morocco to contribute military, police to Gaza in first Arab pledge
0
World News
10:35
Trump says US to give $10 bn to new 'Board of Peace'
World News
10:35
Trump says US to give $10 bn to new 'Board of Peace'
0
World News
10:13
Trump says Iran must make 'meaningful deal' or 'bad things happen'
World News
10:13
Trump says Iran must make 'meaningful deal' or 'bad things happen'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-28
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case
Lebanon News
2025-10-28
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09
Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09
Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-18
Lebanon’s revenue challenge: Can smarter policies replace new taxes?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-18
Lebanon’s revenue challenge: Can smarter policies replace new taxes?
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-12
Lebanese PM discusses investment opportunities with UAE businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor
Lebanon News
2025-09-12
Lebanese PM discusses investment opportunities with UAE businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanon’s State Security uncovers $500,000 port fee evasion at Tripoli port
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanon’s State Security uncovers $500,000 port fee evasion at Tripoli port
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
As regional powers spend billions, can Lebanon define its defense strategy?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
As regional powers spend billions, can Lebanon define its defense strategy?
3
Middle East News
15:15
Iran issues NOTAM over planned rocket launches on Thursday, US FAA says
Middle East News
15:15
Iran issues NOTAM over planned rocket launches on Thursday, US FAA says
4
World News
05:35
UK police arrest ex-prince Andrew on suspicion of misconduct
World News
05:35
UK police arrest ex-prince Andrew on suspicion of misconduct
5
World News
15:29
US withdrawing all forces from Syria, WSJ reports
World News
15:29
US withdrawing all forces from Syria, WSJ reports
6
World News
14:00
Trump warns Britain not to 'give away' base as US mulls Iran attack
World News
14:00
Trump warns Britain not to 'give away' base as US mulls Iran attack
7
World News
04:54
All Polish citizens in Iran 'must leave immediately:’ PM
World News
04:54
All Polish citizens in Iran 'must leave immediately:’ PM
8
Middle East News
15:24
Israel conducting 'gradual de facto annexation' of W.Bank: UN official
Middle East News
15:24
Israel conducting 'gradual de facto annexation' of W.Bank: UN official
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More