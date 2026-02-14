Israeli FM Saar to attend Trump's first Board of Peace meeting on Thursday, official says

Middle East News
14-02-2026 | 12:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli FM Saar to attend Trump&#39;s first Board of Peace meeting on Thursday, official says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli FM Saar to attend Trump's first Board of Peace meeting on Thursday, official says

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar will attend U.S. President Donald Trump's first Board of Peace meeting of leaders on February 19, an Israeli official said on Saturday.

Reuters

Middle East News

attend

Trump's

first

Board

Peace

meeting

Thursday,

official

LBCI Next
The 62nd Munich Security Conference: Security in an era of global redesign
Son of last Shah tells giant rally he is ready to lead Iran 'transition'
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:02

Lebanon’s local-currency credit rating upgraded to CCC+ with stable outlook, S&P says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The 62nd Munich Security Conference: Security in an era of global redesign

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Saad Hariri pledges political return as supporters flood Martyrs’ Square

LBCI
Middle East News
12:06

Israeli FM Saar to attend Trump's first Board of Peace meeting on Thursday, official says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The 62nd Munich Security Conference: Security in an era of global redesign

LBCI
Middle East News
11:16

Son of last Shah tells giant rally he is ready to lead Iran 'transition'

LBCI
World News
09:18

Iran protest rally in Munich grows to 200,000 people: Police

LBCI
Middle East News
08:14

Son of Iran's last shah urges US military intervention in Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-12

Lebanon's financial fix: Could a deposit write-off reshape the economy?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-19

Smuggling plot: Lebanon foils attempt to smuggle 90 handguns on Air France flight from Paris

LBCI
Middle East News
05:03

Palestinian leader urges removal of Israeli 'obstacles' on Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

On Rafic Hariri assassination anniversary, Saad Hariri reasserts political course, signals election readiness

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

On Rafic Hariri assassination anniversary, Saad Hariri reasserts political course, signals election readiness

LBCI
World News
08:07

About 80,000 join Iran demonstration in Munich: Police

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
World News
09:18

Iran protest rally in Munich grows to 200,000 people: Police

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

US Ambassador honors Rafic Hariri’s legacy at commemoration in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

PM Salam seeks European support for Lebanese Army in meetings at Munich Security Conference

LBCI
World News
08:19

Nobody in Europe arguing to replace US nuclear umbrella: NATO chief

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

US military preparing for potentially weeks-long Iran operations: Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More