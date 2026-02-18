Turkey pleased with alignment steps by Syria and Kurdish forces, Erdogan says

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he is pleased to see steps taken in neighboring Syria to integrate the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into state structures, after a U.S.-backed ceasefire deal late last month between the sides.



In a readout on Wednesday of his comments to reporters on a return flight from Ethiopia, Erdogan was cited as saying Ankara is closely monitoring the Syrian integration steps and providing guidance on implementing the agreement.



Reuters