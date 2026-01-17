Syria says two soldiers killed in attack by Kurdish forces

Syria's army said two soldiers were killed Saturday in an attack by Kurdish forces as the military deployed in an area east of Aleppo after Kurdish personnel agreed to withdraw.



In a statement to state media, the army said the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces "violated the agreement" and targeted a patrol near the town of Maskana, "killing two soldiers."



The SDF instead accused Damascus of violating the agreement, saying the army entered the towns of Deir Hafer and Maskana "before our fighters had fully withdrawn, creating a highly dangerous situation", and reported clashes in Maskana "as a result of violations committed by the Damascus government."







