Syria says three soldiers killed in attacks by Kurdish fighters

19-01-2026 | 06:31
Syria says three soldiers killed in attacks by Kurdish fighters
Syria says three soldiers killed in attacks by Kurdish fighters

Syria's army said three soldiers were killed on Monday in attacks by Kurdish fighters, while the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces accused the government of launching attacks despite a ceasefire announced a day earlier.

In a statement to state news agency SANA, the army said three soldiers were killed and others wounded in two attacks, without saying where, adding that "some terrorist groups... are attempting to disrupt the implementation" of the ceasefire deal.

The SDF in a statement accused government forces of attacks on its fighters in several locations in north and northeast Syria, adding that "violent clashes are taking place... in the vicinity" of a prison in Raqa that holds detainees from the Islamic State group.


AFP
 

