Yemen humanitarian crisis to worsen in 2026 amid funding cuts: UN

The U.N. warned on Monday that the humanitarian situation in Yemen is worsening and that gains made to tackle malnutrition and health would go into reverse due to funding cuts.



"The context is very concerning... We are expecting things to be much worse in 2026," Julien Harneis, U.N. Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, told reporters in Geneva.



Some 21 million people will need humanitarian assistance this year, an increase from 19.5 million the previous year, according to the U.N. The situation has been aggravated by economic collapse and disruption of essential services including health and education, and political uncertainty, Harneis said.







Reuters