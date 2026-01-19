Yemen humanitarian crisis to worsen in 2026 amid funding cuts: UN

Middle East News
19-01-2026 | 08:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yemen humanitarian crisis to worsen in 2026 amid funding cuts: UN
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Yemen humanitarian crisis to worsen in 2026 amid funding cuts: UN

The U.N. warned on Monday that the humanitarian situation in Yemen is worsening and that gains made to tackle malnutrition and health would go into reverse due to funding cuts.

"The context is very concerning... We are expecting things to be much worse in 2026," Julien Harneis, U.N. Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, told reporters in Geneva.

Some 21 million people will need humanitarian assistance this year, an increase from 19.5 million the previous year, according to the U.N. The situation has been aggravated by economic collapse and disruption of essential services including health and education, and political uncertainty, Harneis said.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Yemen

Humanitarian

Crisis

Funding

UN

LBCI Next
Kurdish-led force says armed group attacks Syria prison holding thousands of Islamic State members
Soaring Iran executions suggests 'tool of state intimidation': UN
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-13

UNRWA says Palestinian refugees in Lebanon struggle amid deepening economic crisis and funding shortfalls

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-26

Lebanon’s Interior Minister meets UN officials to discuss security and humanitarian support

LBCI
World News
2025-12-12

WFP: Food rations in Sudan to be reduced starting January due to funding shortages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-12

Cuts to UNRWA programs push Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to the brink

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:19

Sharaa, Trump discussed guaranteeing Kurdish rights in phone call: Syria presidency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

Turkey's Erdogan hopes Iran unrest will be resolved through diplomacy

LBCI
Middle East News
10:25

Syria deal could remove main obstacle to Turkey-PKK peace: Turkish officials

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-27

Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15

Beirut Wings scandal: Unlicensed instructors and falsified flight records raise safety concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Lebanon's central bank denies reports of talks to sell MEA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-14

Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:32

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Backlash grows as Beirut blast families oppose Gracia Azzi customs appointment

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Lebanon's central bank denies reports of talks to sell MEA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran

LBCI
World News
11:59

Italian fashion designer Valentino has died, la Repubblica daily says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon present at Davos forum: High-level IMF talks top reform agenda

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Israeli airstrikes continue on outskirts of As-Srira, Mahmoudiyeh, and Bouslaiya, South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More