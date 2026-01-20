PM Salam discusses Lebanon’s humanitarian situation with UN relief chief in Davos

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met, on the sidelines of his participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, with U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher.



The meeting included a comprehensive review of the humanitarian situation in Lebanon, particularly in areas affected by the war and in regions hosting the largest numbers of Syrian refugees.



Discussions also focused on ways to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the Lebanese government to ensure the continuity of humanitarian assistance and to direct it in line with the government’s national priorities.



Both sides stressed the importance of a gradual transition from emergency response to more sustainable approaches.