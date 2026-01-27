News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
14
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
14
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
President Aoun meets UN envoy to discuss southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
27-01-2026 | 09:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
President Aoun meets UN envoy to discuss southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks
President Joseph Aoun received the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Ambassador Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and reviewed the general situation in the country, particularly in the south amid ongoing Israeli attacks on southern towns.
Ambassador Hennis-Plasschaert emphasized the U.N.’s continued monitoring of the situation in the south and its efforts to maintain security and stability in the area.
Lebanon News
meets
envoy
discuss
southern
Lebanon
ongoing
Israeli
attacks
Next
World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon
FM Rajji meets Austrian envoy, stresses need to support Lebanese Army and return of Syrian refugees
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-07
President Aoun urges World Bank to support Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli violations
Lebanon News
2025-11-07
President Aoun urges World Bank to support Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli violations
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-03
President Aoun reviews southern developments with UN envoy, meets minister Kamal Shehadeh on tech progress
Lebanon News
2025-11-03
President Aoun reviews southern developments with UN envoy, meets minister Kamal Shehadeh on tech progress
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-31
President Aoun meets German FM: Lebanon ready for negotiations to end Israeli occupation
Lebanon News
2025-10-31
President Aoun meets German FM: Lebanon ready for negotiations to end Israeli occupation
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-24
President Aoun meets Saudi ambassador to discuss bilateral ties and current developments
Lebanon News
2025-12-24
President Aoun meets Saudi ambassador to discuss bilateral ties and current developments
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:12
World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:12
World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:57
FM Rajji meets Austrian envoy, stresses need to support Lebanese Army and return of Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
06:57
FM Rajji meets Austrian envoy, stresses need to support Lebanese Army and return of Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
04:33
Israeli military claims strike on Hezbollah member in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:33
Israeli military claims strike on Hezbollah member in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanon caps official valet parking fee at LBP 400,000
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanon caps official valet parking fee at LBP 400,000
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Beirut Port earns ISPS certification
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Beirut Port earns ISPS certification
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-23
Salam says Macron backs army support conference, financial reforms
Lebanon News
2026-01-23
Salam says Macron backs army support conference, financial reforms
0
World News
2025-10-20
France to boost security around museums after Louvre heist
World News
2025-10-20
France to boost security around museums after Louvre heist
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53
School materials enter Gaza after being blocked for two years, UN agency says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53
School materials enter Gaza after being blocked for two years, UN agency says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war
2
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanon caps official valet parking fee at LBP 400,000
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanon caps official valet parking fee at LBP 400,000
3
Lebanon News
04:33
Israeli military claims strike on Hezbollah member in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:33
Israeli military claims strike on Hezbollah member in south Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Lebanon records new increase in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Lebanon records new increase in fuel prices
5
Lebanon News
14:57
Israeli drone strikes vehicle on Kfar Roummane road
Lebanon News
14:57
Israeli drone strikes vehicle on Kfar Roummane road
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tripoli collapse: Search for last survivor continues as questions linger
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tripoli collapse: Search for last survivor continues as questions linger
7
Lebanon News
09:12
World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:12
World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon
8
Middle East News
12:20
Officials tell Reuters: US aircraft carrier enters Middle East
Middle East News
12:20
Officials tell Reuters: US aircraft carrier enters Middle East
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More