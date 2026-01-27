President Aoun meets UN envoy to discuss southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks

Lebanon News
27-01-2026 | 09:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun meets UN envoy to discuss southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
President Aoun meets UN envoy to discuss southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks

President Joseph Aoun received the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Ambassador Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and reviewed the general situation in the country, particularly in the south amid ongoing Israeli attacks on southern towns. 

Ambassador Hennis-Plasschaert emphasized the U.N.’s continued monitoring of the situation in the south and its efforts to maintain security and stability in the area.
 

Lebanon News

meets

envoy

discuss

southern

Lebanon

ongoing

Israeli

attacks

LBCI Next
World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon
FM Rajji meets Austrian envoy, stresses need to support Lebanese Army and return of Syrian refugees
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-07

President Aoun urges World Bank to support Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-03

President Aoun reviews southern developments with UN envoy, meets minister Kamal Shehadeh on tech progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-31

President Aoun meets German FM: Lebanon ready for negotiations to end Israeli occupation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-24

President Aoun meets Saudi ambassador to discuss bilateral ties and current developments

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

FM Rajji meets Austrian envoy, stresses need to support Lebanese Army and return of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli military claims strike on Hezbollah member in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanon caps official valet parking fee at LBP 400,000

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Beirut Port earns ISPS certification

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-23

Salam says Macron backs army support conference, financial reforms

LBCI
World News
2025-10-20

France to boost security around museums after Louvre heist

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53

School materials enter Gaza after being blocked for two years, UN agency says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More