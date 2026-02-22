Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference

News Bulletin Reports
22-02-2026 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

“Here come the 16.” The phrase was once enough to spread fear among Lebanese, referring to the jeeps of the 16th Brigade of the Internal Security Forces, which was established during the term of President Fouad Chehab and remained active until 1975.

That year, the Lebanese Civil War erupted, state authority collapsed, and chaos spread across the country.

In 1989, a regional settlement was reached with the signing of the Taif Agreement. The war ended, militias were dissolved, and the Lebanese army was reunified. In 1991, the army was tasked with supporting the Internal Security Forces in maintaining domestic security.

Maintaining security and public order falls primarily within the mandate of the Internal Security Forces, while the Lebanese army’s core mission is to defend the country and protect its borders.

Over the years, successive presidents and prime ministers took office, and with political shifts came fluctuations in the strength and presence of each security agency.

Today, a decision has been made to task the army with consolidating control over weapons, a move that requires it to focus on its core mission of defending the borders and, consequently, to reduce its role in internal security operations.

Against this backdrop, the Quintet Committee is preparing to support both the Lebanese army and the security forces at a donor conference scheduled in Paris on March 5, preceded by a preparatory meeting in Cairo. The meeting is expected to be attended by Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Gen. Rodolphe Haykal and Internal Security Forces Director General Maj. Gen. Raed Abdallah.

The army, which is expected to expand its deployment south, north, and east, will have to redeploy units from inside the country to the borders. This has already occurred in areas such as Manara in Beirut, where a regiment was withdrawn and transferred to the south, while another unit expanded its duties and security forces intensified patrols in the area.

So far, the army has not left a security vacuum, which officials say would create vulnerabilities. This underscores the need to secure support for the security forces.

The Internal Security Forces, tasked with riot control and crime prevention, face shortages in ammunition and military vehicles, many of which are already in poor condition. Traffic units responsible for enforcing road laws lack sufficient motorcycles, and police stations that are supposed to perform judicial police functions face shortages of basic supplies.

In addition, the value of salaries for enlisted personnel and officers has sharply declined as a result of the financial crisis.

These issues are expected to be raised by Maj. Gen. Abdallah at the Cairo meeting as a central item on a list of demands overseen directly by Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

shifts

focus

borders

security,

equipment,

funding

challenges

ahead

Paris

Conference

Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-14

Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-14

Presidency: Paris to host conference supporting the Lebanese Army and internal security forces on march 5

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-19

Cairo meeting to set stage for Paris conference on supporting Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-08

Preparations underway in Paris: International conference to support Lebanese Army expected in January

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-21

Avoiding VAT in daily life: What can and cannot be exempted

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-21

Bekaa under fire: Israeli airstrikes broaden across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-20

As Israel presses strikes, can US support bolster the Lebanese army’s role?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-18

UK names top diplomat as new envoy to US after Peter Mandelson

LBCI
World News
09:52

'No thanks', Greenland PM says of Trump offer to send US Navy hospital ship

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

Iran FM says 'good chance' of diplomatic solution to US standoff

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-05

Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile program

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

US to be represented at Cairo meeting as Ambassador remains in Beirut: Arab Diplomatic sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Speaker Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: No support for delaying elections or extending Parliament’s term

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Lebanon’s Public Transport Authority denies any change in bus fares

LBCI
Middle East News
08:00

Trump curious why Iran has not 'capitulated' amid US military buildup, says Witkoff

LBCI
World News
09:52

'No thanks', Greenland PM says of Trump offer to send US Navy hospital ship

LBCI
Middle East News
09:27

US-Iran talks expected Friday if Iran sends nuclear proposal soon, Axios reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More