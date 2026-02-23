At least 606 migrants dead or missing in Med since start of 2026: UN

23-02-2026 | 11:29
At least 606 migrants dead or missing in Med since start of 2026: UN
At least 606 migrants dead or missing in Med since start of 2026: UN

At least 606 migrants have been reported dead or missing in the Mediterranean Sea since the start of 2026, the U.N. migration agency said on Monday.

The figure "marks the deadliest start to a year in the Mediterranean since IOM began recording such data in 2014", the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration said.

