Saudi Arabia condemned on Tuesday Israel's demolition of buildings at the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees in east Jerusalem, expressing its support for the body in Israel's crosshairs.



The kingdom expressed its "strongest condemnation of the demolition of buildings belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) by the Israeli occupation forces," its foreign ministry said in a statement.



The kingdom also expressed its "support for UNRWA in its humanitarian mission to help the brotherly Palestinian people."





AFP