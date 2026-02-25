Modi tells MPs in Jerusalem that India stands with Israel 'firmly with full conviction'

Middle East News
25-02-2026 | 11:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Modi tells MPs in Jerusalem that India stands with Israel &#39;firmly with full conviction&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Modi tells MPs in Jerusalem that India stands with Israel 'firmly with full conviction'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told lawmakers in Jerusalem on Wednesday that his country stood with Israel "firmly with full conviction" following Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023.

"I... carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7," Modi said in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament.

"We feel your pain, we share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment and beyond," he added.

AFP

Middle East News

India

Narendra Modi

Jerusalem

Israel

Hamas

LBCI Next
Modi says India's economic growth, Israel's innovation create 'natural foundation' for partnership
Hezbollah official says will not intervene in event of 'limited' US strikes on Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-02

Trump announces 'trade deal' with India after Modi call

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-04

Netanyahu says Israel 'stands in solidarity' with Iranians

LBCI
World News
2026-02-15

Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'Full and Immediate' disarmament

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-09

Hezbollah leader says group's alliance with Amal Movement remains firmly rooted

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Rising tensions: US fighter jets arrive as Israel signals readiness for possible Iran strike

LBCI
Middle East News
11:31

Modi says India's economic growth, Israel's innovation create 'natural foundation' for partnership

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Hezbollah official says will not intervene in event of 'limited' US strikes on Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
08:59

Iran president says sees 'favourable outlook' ahead of US talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-11-01

Sisi opens Grand Egyptian Museum, calls it 'new chapter in history'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-13

Yanouh operation raises tensions in Lebanon’s south, draws Israeli warning and army action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-25

Detainees issue sparks tension between Hezbollah, families and Lebanese authorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-11

US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Hezbollah official says will not intervene in event of 'limited' US strikes on Iran

LBCI
World News
08:38

Australia tells families of diplomats to leave Israel, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Rising tensions: US fighter jets arrive as Israel signals readiness for possible Iran strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

President Aoun reviews IMEC progress, says Lebanon ready to engage

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

PM Salam during an iftar at Grand Serail: Lebanon will not be dragged into a new war

LBCI
World News
05:13

Trump tries to reset presidency in State of the Union speech

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

After the war, empty hives: Southern Lebanon’s honey industry on the brink

LBCI
World News
12:41

US to ease Venezuelan oil exports to Cuba for humanitarian reasons

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More