Modi tells MPs in Jerusalem that India stands with Israel 'firmly with full conviction'
Middle East News
25-02-2026 | 11:13
Modi tells MPs in Jerusalem that India stands with Israel 'firmly with full conviction'
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told lawmakers in Jerusalem on Wednesday that his country stood with Israel "firmly with full conviction" following Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023.
"I... carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7," Modi said in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament.
"We feel your pain, we share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment and beyond," he added.
AFP
Middle East News
India
Narendra Modi
Jerusalem
Israel
Hamas
Learn More