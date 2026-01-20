News
Israel begins demolitions inside UNRWA headquarters in east Jerusalem: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-01-2026 | 03:16
Israel begins demolitions inside UNRWA headquarters in east Jerusalem: AFP
Israeli bulldozers began demolishing structures inside the headquarters of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in east Jerusalem on Tuesday, an AFP photographer saw, with the Israeli foreign ministry defending the move.
"UNRWA-Hamas had already ceased its operations at this site and no longer had any U.N. personnel or U.N. activity there. The compound does not enjoy any immunity and the seizure of this compound by Israeli authorities was carried out in accordance with both Israeli and international law," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Israel has repeatedly accused UNRWA of providing cover for Hamas militants, claiming that some of its employees took part in the group's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which sparked the war in Gaza.
AFP
