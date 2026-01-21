The widow of Iran's former shah, Farah Pahlavi, told AFP there was "no turning back" after a wave of protests against the country's clerical authorities, saying she is convinced the Iranian people will emerge the "victors."



Driven into exile with her husband in January 1979 during the popular revolution that brought the Islamic republic to power, she said her "desire" and her "need today are to return to Iran", in an exclusive interview with AFP.



Triggered on December 28 by protests over economic hardship, nationwide rallies surged on January 8, challenging the Islamic republic in power since 1979, before a violent crackdown that rights groups say has left thousands dead.



AFP