Son of Iran's last shah urges US military intervention in Iran

Middle East News
14-02-2026 | 08:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Son of Iran&#39;s last shah urges US military intervention in Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Son of Iran's last shah urges US military intervention in Iran

Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi on Saturday said U.S. military intervention in Iran could save lives and urged President Donald Trump's administration not to spend too long negotiating with Tehran's clerical rulers on a nuclear deal.

The exiled son of Iran's toppled shah told Reuters in an interview that there were signs that the Iranian government was on the brink of collapse and that an attack could weaken it or accelerate its fall.

Pahlavi was speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, where officials from the Iranian government are banned.

"It's a matter of time. We are hoping that this attack will expedite the process and the people can be finally back in the streets and take it all the way to the ultimate regime's downfall," said Pahlavi, who is based in the United States and has lived outside Iran since before his father was toppled in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Son

Iran

Shah

US

Military

Intervention

Iran

LBCI Next
Iran protest rally in Munich grows to 200,000 people: Police
About 80,000 join Iran demonstration in Munich: Police
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-16

Son of Iran's late shah says Islamic republic 'will fall,' urges action

LBCI
Middle East News
11:16

Son of last Shah tells giant rally he is ready to lead Iran 'transition'

LBCI
World News
2026-01-09

Son of Iran's late shah issues 'urgent' call for Trump to intervene

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-21

Widow of Iran's last shah tells AFP 'no turning back' after protests

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The 62nd Munich Security Conference: Security in an era of global redesign

LBCI
Middle East News
12:06

Israeli FM Saar to attend Trump's first Board of Peace meeting on Thursday, official says

LBCI
Middle East News
11:16

Son of last Shah tells giant rally he is ready to lead Iran 'transition'

LBCI
World News
09:18

Iran protest rally in Munich grows to 200,000 people: Police

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-12

Lebanon's financial fix: Could a deposit write-off reshape the economy?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-19

Smuggling plot: Lebanon foils attempt to smuggle 90 handguns on Air France flight from Paris

LBCI
Middle East News
05:03

Palestinian leader urges removal of Israeli 'obstacles' on Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

On Rafic Hariri assassination anniversary, Saad Hariri reasserts political course, signals election readiness

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

On Rafic Hariri assassination anniversary, Saad Hariri reasserts political course, signals election readiness

LBCI
World News
08:07

About 80,000 join Iran demonstration in Munich: Police

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
World News
09:18

Iran protest rally in Munich grows to 200,000 people: Police

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

US Ambassador honors Rafic Hariri’s legacy at commemoration in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

PM Salam seeks European support for Lebanese Army in meetings at Munich Security Conference

LBCI
World News
08:19

Nobody in Europe arguing to replace US nuclear umbrella: NATO chief

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

US military preparing for potentially weeks-long Iran operations: Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More