Son of ousted shah tells Fox 'prepared to return to Iran' at first opportunity

The U.S.-based son of Iran's ousted shah said Sunday he is prepared to return to the country and lead a transition to a democratic government.



"I'm prepared to return to Iran at the first possible opportunity. I'm already planning on that," Reza Pahlavi said on Fox News show "Sunday Morning Futures" with Maria Bartiromo.



He added: "My job is to lead this transition to make sure that no stone is left unturned, that in full transparency, people have an opportunity to elect their leaders freely and to decide their own future."



AFP