Iran–US talks begin in Oman: Iranian state TV

Talks between Iran and the United States opened Friday in Oman, according to Iranian state television, with Tehran saying it was ready to defend itself and U.S. President Donald Trump refusing to rule out military action.



The talks are the first since the U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear facilities last June during a 12-day war with Israel that ended a previous round of discussions.



The Iranian delegation is being led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while US envoy Steve Witkoff is representing the United States.





