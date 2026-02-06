Iran-US talks in Oman 'ended': Iranian state media

06-02-2026 | 09:13
Iran-US talks in Oman 'ended': Iranian state media

Talks between Iran and the United States, held Friday in Oman, have ended, Iranian state media said.

"The new round of Iranian-U.S. nuclear negotiations, which began this morning in Muscat with the mediation of Oman, ended a few minutes ago," the official IRNA news agency said.

AFP

World News

Iran

United States

Oman

