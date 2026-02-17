Mediator Oman says Iran, US made 'good progress' in Geneva talks: FM

17-02-2026 | 10:48
Mediator Oman says Iran, US made 'good progress' in Geneva talks: FM

The U.S. and Iran made "good progress" during a fresh round of talks in Geneva on Tuesday, the foreign ministry of mediator Oman said on social media.

"Today's indirect negotiations between The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America in Geneva concluded with good progress towards identifying common goals and relevant technical issues," Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi wrote on X.


AFP
 

