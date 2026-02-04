Nuclear talks between US and Iran to take place in Oman on Friday: Report

04-02-2026 | 01:43
High views
Nuclear talks between US and Iran to take place in Oman on Friday: Report
Nuclear talks between US and Iran to take place in Oman on Friday: Report

Nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran are expected to take place in Oman on Friday, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on Tuesday, citing an Arab source.

President Donald Trump's administration agreed to Iranian request to move the talks from Turkey and negotiations are still ongoing about whether Arab and Muslim countries from the region will join the talks in Oman, Ravid added, citing the source.

Reuters

World News

United States

Iran

Nuclear

Oman

