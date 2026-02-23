India tells citizens to leave Iran

World News
23-02-2026 | 05:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
India tells citizens to leave Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
India tells citizens to leave Iran

India's foreign ministry urged its citizens Monday to leave Iran, against a backdrop of fears of a possible U.S. strike on Tehran.

"In view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran... are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," the Indian Embassy in Tehran said in a post on social media.


AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

India

Citizens

Iran

Embassy

LBCI Next
Australia PM says backs removing ex-prince Andrew from royal line of succession
EU foreign policy chief calls for 'diplomatic solution' on Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-19

All Polish citizens in Iran 'must leave immediately:’ PM

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-08

Syria tells civilians to leave Aleppo's Kurdish areas

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-15

Netanyahu says all enriched uranium 'has to leave Iran'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-15

Iran open to compromises to reach nuclear deal with US, minister tells BBC

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:23

Ukraine reconstruction estimate jumps 12% to $588 billion: World Bank

LBCI
World News
08:17

EU imposes sanctions on eight individuals involved in human rights violation in Russia

LBCI
World News
07:50

Venezuelan FM demands 'immediate release' of Maduro

LBCI
World News
07:19

Australia PM says backs removing ex-prince Andrew from royal line of succession

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-09

US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

Iran FM says 'good chance' of diplomatic solution to US standoff

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference

LBCI
Middle East News
07:13

Iraq says Ankara agrees to take back Turkish citizens among ISIS detainees transferred from Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Speaker Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: No support for delaying elections or extending Parliament’s term

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Berri says he did not reference any ambassador in election delay remarks

LBCI
World News
09:52

'No thanks', Greenland PM says of Trump offer to send US Navy hospital ship

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

Iran FM says 'good chance' of diplomatic solution to US standoff

LBCI
Middle East News
07:14

Nouri al-Maliki tells AFP he will not withdraw bid for Iraq's premiership

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More