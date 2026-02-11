Germany criticizes Israel's West Bank plan as step to 'de facto annexation'

Middle East News
11-02-2026 | 08:27
High views
0min
Germany criticizes Israel's West Bank plan as step to 'de facto annexation'

Germany on Wednesday criticized Israeli plans to tighten control over the occupied West Bank as "a further step towards de facto annexation," as international anger mounts over the move.

"Israel remains an occupying power in the West Bank, and as an occupying power it is a violation of international law to build settlements, including transferring certain administrative functions to civilian Israeli authorities," a German foreign ministry spokesman said in Berlin.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Germany

Israel

West Bank

Plan

Annexation

